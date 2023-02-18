Former player was sentenced to 9 years for collective rape; request was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice by Itamaraty

The Justice of Italy asked that the former player Robinho serve in Brazilian territory the sentence of 9 years for which he was convicted of gang rape. In a note, Itamaraty said it had received the communication, which was sent for analysis by the Department of Asset Repatriation and International Legal Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The Italian government had requested, in October, the extradition of Robinho and his friend Ricardo Falco, convicted in the same process. However, Brazil does not extradite its citizens. The action is prohibited by the 1988 Constitution, making it impossible for him to be arrested.

Itamaraty said it would provide assistance, but that the Ministry of Justice and Public Security was responsible for analyzing the request. “It is up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist the MJSP in forwarding the documentation to the competent foreign authorities, through diplomatic missions abroad”, he declared.

The Brazilian Justice prohibits the extradition of citizens of the country, according to article 5 of the Constitution. The request could only be approved if it was a naturalized Brazilian, depending on the type of crime, which is not the case for the player.

Read the full note from Itamaraty:

“A communication received from the Italian government, through which the decision of the Court of that country on the subject is transmitted, was forwarded to the analysis of the Department of Asset Repatriation and International Legal Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

“It should be remembered that the analysis of processes of this nature is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), the central authority for international legal cooperation, including for cases of extradition and transfer of convicted persons. It is up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist the MJSP in forwarding the documentation to the competent foreign authorities, through diplomatic missions abroad.

“In compliance with the right to privacy and the provisions of the Access to Information Law and Decree 7724/2012, detailed information may only be passed on with the authorization of those involved. Thus, the MRE will not be able to provide specific data on individual cases.”

REMEMBER THE CASE

Investigations by the Italian Justice indicate that, in January 2013, Robinho and 5 friends would have drunk a 23-year-old Albanian girl in a nightclub in Milan, Italy. The young woman would have been collectively raped by the 6. Ricardo Falco, a friend of the player, was also investigated. The other 3 involved left the country during the process.

In 2017, Robinho was convicted in the 1st instance, in the Court of Milan, for sexual violence. At the time, the player had a contract with Milan, a team in the 1st division of Italian football.

The Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the conviction in 2020, but as an appeal, Robinho and Falco remained free and returned to Brazil.

In January 2022, the Court of Cassation of Italy denied the appeals presented by the defenses and the 2 were sentenced to 9 years in prison. As it is the highest body of Italian Justice, there is no possibility of reversing the decision.