An Italian court on Thursday dismissed criminal proceedings related to alleged breaches of anti-doping laws by Italian Olympic marching champion Alex Schwazer, which has provoked a strong reaction from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The marcher, who won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was disabled for eight years in 2016 after traces of the steroid testosterone were found in a urine test.

Schwazer has always denied the 2016 allegations, as opposed to 2012, when he admitted doping after testing positive for human growth hormones and erythropoietin (EPO), which disabled him for 45 months.

The investigating judge of the Bolzano court, Walter Pelino, ordered the dismissal of the case because Schwazer “did not commit the act,” Italian media reported. “The investigating judge considers that it has been verified with a high degree of credibility that the urine samples taken from Alex Schwazer on January 1, 2016 have been altered in order to obtain a positive result, and therefore obtain the disqualification of the athlete and discredit him, as well as his coach Sandro Donati, “Pelino wrote in an 87-page document.

The judge also accused the AMA and World Athletics of operating “in a completely self-referential manner”, as part of a system in which athletes have no defense against “the worst shenanigans”.

“Justice is done, this is a day that rewards me four and a half years of battles, four and a half very hard years,” said Schwazer to the ANSA news agency.

In the meantime, WADA expressed “grave concern” in a statement, saying it was “shocked by the multiple, reckless and unfounded allegations made by the judge against the organization and other parties in this case. “

During the course of the proceedings, WADA provided overwhelming evidence that was corroborated by independent experts, which the judge rejected in favor of unsubstantiated theories. “WADA supports all the evidence it provided and rejects the defamatory criticism in the decision in the strongest terms,” ​​WADA explained., adding that it will consider “all available options, including legal actions that may be initiated.”