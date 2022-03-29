Rapallo: Municipality and associations are looking for bilingual teachers Schools mobilized to organize seminars and provide spaces
Rapallo – Now, the goal is to set up Italian courses for the many Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Rapallo. And the appeal to potential teachers starts. There are about sixty, at the moment, those estimated in the city and the theme of the language was central in the new meeting between the municipal administration and associations, yesterday morning in the council chamber of the municipal building, also extended to schools.
