Seven dead and 20 wounded in Kiev, more than twenty losses and 200 civilians in serious conditions across the country: Ukraine woke up today under one of the heaviest attacks since the beginning of the war, 158 missiles including ballistic launchers and UAVs, 114 were intercepted by the Air Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian State Agency for National Emergency Management, command of the main district of Kiev, specifies to Adnkronos that the target was critical infrastructures, targeted with precision and great firepower, especially in the capital. The missiles arrived from the north and south-east then targets in the west of the country were also hit such as Liviv, 36 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones and around a hundred missiles launched by 18 strategic fighter-bombers – Tu-95MS which took off at 6am in the morning they joined the long-range bombers that left at 5, the Tu-22M3s from Kursk, furthermore the Russian ground troops targeted Kharkiv with the S-300s and the 400/Iskander ballistic missiles launched from Crimea and Belgorod, then also 4 Kh-31P, anti-radar missiles and a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile were launched from Su-35 tactical aircraft. Lviv, Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Cherkassy, ​​Sumy and Odessa were affected.

The attack, as revealed by sources from the Ukrainian State Agency for National Emergency Management, cost Russia almost a billion and a half dollars and this, in the balance of war costs and Western aid to Kiev, underlines how the Moscow is rich in the conflict. “Putin is raising the stakes, the good news is that this is his way of seeking peace, the bad news is that he has no intention of giving up what has already been occupied or of easing the blackmail on the free world. Every attack touches power plants, structures sensitive, targets that if hit would bring the whole of Europe to its knees” underlines Mario Scaramella who is a consultant for special operations at the State Agency for National Emergency Management. “The Middle Eastern crisis – he notes – has distracted public opinion and the financiers of the Ukrainian front, but the Russian invasion is a strategic problem, the direct confrontation with Moscow exposes us every day to epochal risks for the security of our countries and relations international ones. That a regional conflict can shift attention away from the main threat is indicative of how unprepared we are to manage international crises.”

Kiev, he adds, “must be supported and those who are the first to intervene in the bombed places must be prepared and equipped, beyond politics and flags, it is urgent to equip the firefighters with the necessary tools”. In Chernobyl as in other plants at risk, he adds, “we need fire-fighting planes, we are launching an appeal to have them supplied to the Canadair agency or other suitable vehicles to put out the fires that are started and that cause radioactive fumes. The air service is probably the most necessary, both to prevent conventional and irregular attacks, and for monitoring, analysis and emergency response, the agency has created a unit for aerospace support, Italy could contribute a lot in this sector, until now only on the front line few independent experts”.