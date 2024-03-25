Italian construction and the challenge of energy requalification

The report “The value of living. The challenge of energy requalification of the Italian building heritage” promoted by CRESME, Fondazione Symbola, Assimpredil Ance and European Climate Foundation was presented today by Ermete Realacci, president of the Symbola Foundation; Regina De Albertis, president Assimpredil Ance; Lorenzo Bellicini, CRESME director; Virginio Trivella, delegated councilor for energy efficiency Assimpredil Ance; Piero Petruccovice president of FIEC and vice president of the ANCE Study Center; Fabio Stevanato, director of the Italian European Climate Foundation programme; Marco Osnatopresident of the Finance Commission; Patrizia Toia, vice-president ITRE commission for industry, research and energy; Roberta Toffaninconsultant to the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security.

The challenge of decarbonisation of the building stock

The decarbonisation of the building stock is one of the great challenges that the construction sector will have to face in the coming years. A complex path that will require innovative solutions and tools, concreteness and feasibility, knowledge and competence, especially to intervene on a historic building heritage such as the Italian one. To support this path Assimpredil Ance together with Fondazione Symbola, CRESME and European Climate Foundation has carried out a study that lays the foundations for a reflection on the possible lines of intervention for the implementation in Italy of the new recently approved European directive and on the medium-long term opportunities for the country in terms of reducing energy dependence, strengthening the supply chain of construction and skills, reduction of the energy bill of families, especially the most fragile ones.

The national building stock, estimated for 2022, is 12,539,173 residential buildings hosting a total of 32,302,242 homes of which approximately 78.4% (25,324,854 homes) are occupied by resident families. A considerable number which makes Italy the first country in Europe for the number of houses per 1000 inhabitants: if we use ISTAT housing stock data, in Italy there are 599 homes per thousand inhabitants against a European average of 506, followed by Portugal (582), Norway (579), Finland (576) and France (566). A record that highlights the centrality of housing policies in our country, especially in light of a gradual loss of value of the building stock, especially in peripheral areas, due to the fact that 72% of buildings are more than 43 years old and have been built before the law on energy efficiency (L. n.373/76) and that 68.5% of the homes have an energy class between E and G.

The advantages of improving the energy class of residential building stock

The report demonstrates that it would be enough to increase the residential building stock by just 2 energy classes to allow an average reduction of 40% in a family's bill, equal to an annual saving of 1,067 euros in 2022 costs and at the same time an increase in value of homes. A renovated house, as highlighted in the research, is in fact worth on average 44.3% more than a house to be renovated. An increase that reaches 50.8% outside metropolitan areas in non-tourist places, while in the suburbs, in the crowns of metropolitan areas, renovated houses are worth 40.5% more than non-renovated ones. These are areas where the weakest segment of the building stock in terms of energy and the most economically fragile of the population is concentrated.

The strong growth in investments activated by the tax incentives of the last three years has in fact determined employment growth in construction, activating an annual average of over 639 thousand direct employees, which rises to over 959 thousand if we also consider the related industries. The energy requalification works alone generated an annual average of 371 thousand direct employees and 556 thousand employees in the supply chain. In the same period, construction, a historically low sector in the competitiveness rankings, experienced the greatest increase in hourly productivity in the economic context: compared to the average of the pre-crisis three-year period (2017-2019), the 2022 data certifies a growth in productivity hourly of +9.2%, while the total economy shows an increase of “just” +2.8%.

The “long” supply chain of the construction sector

The construction sector involves and activates numerous other subjects that define the “long” or extended construction chain. Firstly, all those who carry out design services, i.e. architecture, engineering and other relevant technical activities. In 2021 there are over 226 thousand and the related employees are more than 321 thousand. Added to these are the producers of the materials used in the manufacturing process or in the maintenance activities of the product, quantified, in 2021, at 37,710 companies and over 225 thousand employees; companies active in the marketing of products, wholesale and retail, amounting to more than 37 thousand, with an employment capacity of just under 153 thousand employees on an annual average; and again the vast set of intermediaries, which includes those who carry out real estate brokerage activities, condominium administrators, notary offices, quantified as more than 248 thousand companies and almost 308 thousand employees.

Finally, the rental activities of machines and equipment for building and infrastructure work, integrated building management services and other specialized activities for the care of buildings, systems and landscape, i.e. over 23 thousand companies, can also be considered part of the supply chain. and 171 thousand employees. Overall, a supply system is defined, quantified in more than 1 million companies and over 2.6 million employees, which correspond to 24% and 15% of the overall national supply system.

The goal: to reduce the average consumption of the entire building stock by 16% by 2030

The challenging goal of reduce the average consumption of the entire building stock by 16% by 2030 and by 20-22% by 2035 it must represent an opportunity for the country to create jobs, develop new skills and give new impetus to the construction chain, the engine of internal economic growth. In fact, it is estimated that every billion euros of investments in construction produces an added value of one billion and 100 million and a direct and indirect effect on employment of 15,132 new jobs. In this sense, the objectives of the EPBD (European PET Bottle Platform) constitute an important stimulus for the development of the construction chain, the diffusion of plant solutions such as electric heat pumps also in combination with geothermal and photovoltaic and in the world of design the growth of the role of thermotechnology in defining design and construction choices. The electrification of consumption will favor the growth process of energy communities and the creation of professional figures necessary for the construction and energy efficiency industries.

Realacci (Symbola): “Fighting the climate crisis, construction can make an important contribution”

“Construction can make an important contribution to combating the climate crisis and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels – declares Ermete Realacci, president of the Symbola Foundation – in particular on Russian gas, made dramatic by the invasion of Ukraine. Intelligently focusing on green homes and sustainable buildings lowers bills for families and businesses, increases the value of homes, it reduces our energy dependence, promotes innovation and the growth of a strategic sector such as construction, and increases employment. Green-oriented construction can produce a Made in Italy that focuses on sustainability, innovation, research and beauty. As it is written in the Assisi Manifesto, 'courageously facing the climate crisis is not only necessary but represents a great opportunity to make our economy and our society more human-scale and therefore more capable of the future'.

Bellicini (Cresme): “Between 260 and 320 billion are needed to improve energy performance”

“The challenge of climate change is played out on the level of people's behavior – declares Lorenzo Bellicini, director of CRESME – and on the technical efficiency responses that we are able to develop: our building stock is characterized on the one hand by very low energy classes, but at the same time by very different climatic conditions; to improve the energy performance of buildings (for example, improving our building stock by two current energy classes) between 260 and 320 billion euros would be needed, it is therefore necessary to think about methods of intervention that guarantee the achievement of the objectives set by Europe gradually starting from the most energy-intensive buildings, and with a medium-long term path, which in addition to guaranteeing a more correct relationship between supply and demand , would allow companies to plan investments capable of placing construction at the head of the innovation process”.

De Albertis (Assimpredil Ance): “The great challenge of the Energy performance of building directive

“The transposition in Italy of the updated version of the Energy performance of building directive (EPBD) is certainly one of the great challenges to which we will be called in the coming years and the construction sector is ready – declares Regina De Albertis, president of Assimpredil Ance – but to respect the deadlines and objectives, it will be necessary to provide adequate and remodulated tax incentives also based on the technical quality of the interventions to be carried out, without setting aside the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice, plan the interventions over a suitable time frame and pay attention to the need for qualification of the companies that must carry out the work. Assimpredil Ance has worked on these points in recent years, now a discussion with the institutions is essential to find the most feasible and most appropriate solutions”