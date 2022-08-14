“Very happy for the victory, it is never easy especially on matchday one. We made some choices also in the Conference League perspective, to keep some players fresh, we took a risk by sending some adapted guys like Kouame and Benassi on the field. In the second half we did it. some mistakes and we had to be more careful about the goals conceded. Jovic? Very well in the first half, I preferred to keep him 90 ‘to improve his physical condition. Happy for the goal and tied very well with his team-mates, he could also score 2 others but that’s okay For Thursday let’s see if he can play, we have other players who will be 100%.

In the first half we were perfect except for the 1-1 action, in the second we didn’t have to let our guard down. When we lower the pace, we become normal and concede, I did not like this, even if despite everything we have created many opportunities. We risked something but to be on the first day I’m very happy. The 3-2 was a bit lucky but in the end it could have been. Kouame? During the retreat I often used him on the outside and today he came in handy, ditto Benassi who has the quality to be able to play full-back. Fourth? From many points of view, it seemed different to me compared to the latest releases. He made a mistake on a long ball in one-on-one but he’s a guy I talked to before the game, he needs to feel confident. Joy at the end of the game? All teams celebrate when they win at the last second, winning is always important and perhaps we have been rewarded for the many occasions. This also gives us enthusiasm for Thursday’s match. “