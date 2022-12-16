New Lion.- The Italian multinational Bremboa leader in the manufacture of disc brakes for vehicles, will open next year a new plant in Nuevo León.

The Governor of the State, Samuel Garcíaaccompanied by Roberto Vavassori, member of the board of directors of Bremborecognized the company for trusting in the entity’s potential to expand.

He also pointed out that talks with the company will continue to strengthen ties and find out in detail about the projects that will benefit New Lion in investment and employment.

Since 2015, Brembo operates in Nuevo León, and its plant in the Escobedo Industrial Park has 1,150 workers.

In addition, the plant that it has in the municipality of Apodaca is in the process of expansion.

“We are very happy, very good news for the year that is coming into New Lionespecially in the automotive and energy industries,” declared the President.

“What they are doing with the brakes and with the new digital brake systems is incredible,” he added.