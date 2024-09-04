Electricity and gas bills, Italian companies forced to pay 50% more than the EU average. The data

Bad news is coming for the Italian companies from Istata record is made high electricity and gas bills equal to 6.7% for the period June-July. The heat and the increase in the price of methane due to the Russian-Ukrainian war are having an impact. But the issue – according to La Stampa – does not concern the entire European Union, but only Italy: our companies in fact they pay 50% more than the EU averageThe backlash on businesses was a 1.3% increase in production costs on a monthly basis. Confindustria calculates that the average extra expenditure of Italian companies for energy compared to their European competitors is between 40% and 50%. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Thinattacks: “In Italy we have the highest energy price in Europe. In Germany you pay 82 euros per megaWatt/hour, in Spain 91, in France 54, in Scandinavian countries 15, in Italy 128“.

“In the face of all this – Schlein continues – the government is doing nothing, indeed it has protected market regime abolished and the ones who pay the price are the citizens”. As regards the request to the government, advanced by several parties, to restore the various energy bonusAndrea Juricineconomist at the Bruno Leoni Institute, says that “they made sense at the height of the energy crisis, but not anymore today”. Alessandro Fountaindirector of the Confindustria Research Centre, tells La Stampa that “the tendency towards the increase in gas prices, which was then reflected in electricity, It began to manifest itself in Februarywith the recovery of methane consumption, and in August it was accentuated with Ukrainian incursion into Russia“. Alberto Clò, economist and director of the Rivista Energia, also underlines the geopolitical factors: “The attack on Kursk has hit strategic energy infrastructures”, and Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, adds: “The end of methane exports from Russia to Europe, expected in December, is also causing gas prices to rise, for the expiration of contracts“.