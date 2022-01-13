Rome (Agencies) – The Italian Central Bank said that companies expect prices to rise 3.2% over the next 12 months, in light of high energy prices and pressures on companies due to supply chain problems.

And Bloomberg News Agency reported that companies expected inflation to reach 3% within two years, and to record 2.8% over the next five years.

The Central Bank had conducted a survey of 1547 companies during the period from November 23 to December 15.

The Italian inflation rate reached 4.2% last December due to the rise in energy prices.