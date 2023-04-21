Home page World

A tragic accident occurs on a cruise ship off the coast of Italy. All rescue efforts are in vain.

Munich/Civitavecchia – Tragic accident off the coast of Italy: As has now become known, a young German fell to his death from a cruise ship last Thursday (April 13). The portal reports kreuzfahrt-aktuelles.de.

German crashes from cruise ship: 18-year-old is recovered dead off Italy

According to this, an 18-year-old passenger fell into the sea near the port of Civitavecchia in the Lazio region not far from Rome from the cruise ship “Costa Toscana”, which, according to the information, was on its way to Genoa in northern Italy in Liguria, which is becoming increasingly popular with tourists.

According to the news article, the accident happened about eleven kilometers from the coast. How exactly the fall happened is not reported. After an alarm, the crew stopped the moving ship and initiated rescue measures. The “Costa Toscana” returned to the scene of the accident, where the coast guard who had been summoned helped in the search for the teenager – ultimately in vain.

After about two hours of searching, the lifeless body of the young German was discovered, writes the portal kreuzfahrt-aktuelles.de. Where the fatality came from Germany remains unanswered in the report. The cruise in the Mediterranean usually goes through the ports of Genoa (Italian region of Liguria), Marseille (Southern France), Barcelona (Catalonia in Spain), Cagliari (Island of Sardinia), Naples (Campania region) and Civitavecchia near Rome (Lazio region).

Tragedy off the Italian coast: young man dies after crash from cruise ship

According to the cruise operator “Costa”, the “Costa Toscana” has 1550 balcony cabins. The accident is not an isolated case. “In fact, on average, more than 20 people disappear from a cruise ship every year,” explained Ross Klein, Professor of Maritime Studies at the Canadian University of Newfoundland, at the end of 2022 at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa).

According to the report, after the body of the young German was recovered, the cruise ship continued its journey towards Genoa. (pm)