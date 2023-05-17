Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Spectacular video: Coast Guard forces rescue two people who had fled to a roof from the floods. © Screenshot Twitter Guardia Costeria

The storm situation in Italy is still dramatic on the Adriatic coast. The Italian Coast Guard released a video of a spectacular rescue operation.

Faenza – In just a few hours, fields in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna were transformed into lakes. Thousands of people were trapped in their homes by water masses. Residents fled to the roofs of their houses and stayed there until dawn. In Faenza, the situation during the storm in Italy was spooky. People cried out desperately for help in the dark, like in a Video can be seen and heard on Twitter. The power was completely out after the heavy rains in the city.

Floods in Italy: Coast Guard rescues two people from the roof of a house

Two elderly people waited until Wednesday morning, Mao 17, trapped by the masses of water. They had taken refuge from the floods on a house roof. The Italian Coast Guard rescued the two from their plight by helicopter. A video documents the spectacular use of the “Nemo 12” helicopter. The footage shows, among other things, how the rescue team abseils over the roof and then transports one person after another on board the rescue helicopter.

Severe weather in Italy: Italian coast guard supports civil protection

According to the Italian Coast Guard, it supports the civil protection authority in Emilia Romagna with five speedboats and 25 soldiers from the Ravenna Maritime Directorate. As of Wednesday morning, two helicopters and two teams from the Coast Guard’s diving unit are operational in San Benedetto del Tronto, according to a press release. The ATR42 – Manta aircraft based at Pescara Air Force Base is therefore also available and operational.

Throughout the night, the Coast Guard personnel participated in the rescue and assistance operations for the population of the municipality of Faenza, using their own personnel in the area and in the Ravenna Prefectural Rescue Coordination Center. On Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard helicopter “Nemo 12” rescued two elderly people who had fled to the roof of a house in Faenza.

Red alert on the Adriatic: Pictures show the terrible extent of the floods in Italy View photo gallery

Rescue operations in the areas affected by the storm have been going on for more than 24 hours. More than 800 firefighters are deployed with around 270 vehicles in Emilia-Romagna and Marche. The teams are also supported by four amphibious vehicles and two helicopters. (ml)