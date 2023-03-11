More than 1,300 migrants were rescued on Saturday (11) by the Italian Coast Guard and Navy from overloaded boats in the Mediterranean, less than two weeks after a shipwreck off the country’s southern coast left 70 dead, authorities said.

Several ships were sent on Friday to help three vessels carrying hundreds of migrants found in the central Mediterranean, the most dangerous migratory route in the world.

In the early hours of Saturday, 487 migrants were safely transported to the port of Crotone, according to emergency teams. Coast Guard video, released on Friday, showed part of them on the deck of a large fishing boat in rough seas.

Another operation rescued 584 migrants with a Coast Guard vessel. Ansa news agency reported that the vessel docked at the port of Regio Calabria, a city in southern Italy.

A third vessel with 379 people was rescued by two Coast Guard patrol boats and the migrants were transferred to a navy ship and headed to the Sicilian port of Augusta.

The rescue operations took place shortly after the body of victim number 74 – a girl between five and six years old – was found in the shipwreck that happened almost two weeks ago off the coast of Crotone, in the south of the country, according to the AGI news agency.

Justice opened an investigation into the tragedy, in particular to try to explain the delay in the arrival of emergency teams.

The sinking sparked a huge outcry in Italy and sharp criticism of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, which has taken a tough anti-immigration line.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 17,592 people have arrived in Italy via the Mediterranean since January 1, against 5,976 in the same period in 2022 and 5,995 in 2021, i.e. almost triple.

According to Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency), the number of migrant arrivals via the central Mediterranean route increased by 116% in January and February compared to 2022.