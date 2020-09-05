Russian footballer Alexei Miranchuk officially became a player of the Italian club “Atalanta”, it is reported on the team site…

In addition, the new club on Twitter greeted the midfielder in Russian.

The former Lokomotiv Moscow player will play 59th.

According to the Tuttosport portal, the contact with the footballer is designed for five years, and his salary will be € 1.7 million per year. Earlier, the media wrote that Atalanta paid € 14.5 million for the Russian midfielder.

Recall that 24-year-old Miranchuk is a graduate of FC Lokomotiv. As part of the club, he spent nine seasons, scoring 43 goals. Together with the Moscow team, he became the winner of the Russian Championship, Cup and Super Cup of the country.

Saying goodbye to the former club, footballer stated that “the time has come to follow the dream.” Lokomotiv wished the player a successful career, new victories and a bright game in the Italian championship.