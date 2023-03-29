Too many butts on the street, a lady collects 12,000: the protest mission

Patience, dedication, willpower and civic sense: a lady residing in Varallo Sesiaan important tourist center of the Valsesiain the province of Vercelli, has cleaned up the city from the “invasion” of cigarette butts. The small town has collected over 12 thousand cigarette butts in suns 14 days. Equipped with crutches to walk, she says that for her own safety and security, she observes very carefully where she places her supports, and so she cannot fail to notice the amount of dirt on the ground. Her attention is especially focused on her butts, which are among the more polluting waste since they are not biodegradable. The lady’s feat was completed in two weeks, from 3 to 17 March for about two hours a day. To the mayor of the city Peter Biondetti he asked to increase controls and to start fining those who throw butts on the street, while guaranteeing a more thorough cleaning.

