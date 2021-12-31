Unforgettable his roles in some of the most successful films of the 70s and 80s: the Italy of cinema greets the great Renato Scarpa

Yesterday the world of Italian cinema was shaken by the news of the sudden death of Renato Scarpa. The actor, who made his fortune in the 70s and 80s, passed away at the age of 82 years old in his home in Rome, it seems due to a sudden illness that struck him. Dozens of messages of condolence appeared on social networks from former colleagues, friends or simple fans.

Renato Scarpa was born in Milan on September 14, 1939. His debut on the great joke came to late sixties. More precisely in 1969, when he starred in the film entitled “Under the sign of the scorpion”, directed by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani.

In 1972 he then starred in the film “In the name of the father”, directed by the great Marco Bellocchio and playing the stern Father Corazza. In 1973, however, he returned under the direction of the Taviani brothers in the film “San Michele had a rooster”.

In 1977, completely changing genre, he also succeeded perfectly in the role of the mysterious Professor Verdegast in the disturbing “Suspiria” directed by Dario Argento.

I am dozens and dozens of films and TV series of great success in which Renato Scarpa has starred in the course of his career. The same goes for the numerous collaborations with world-class artists. It would be almost impossible to mention them all.

The roles Renato Scarpa was most fond of

If you were to choose i roles to which ‘Renatino’ was more tied, there would certainly be Dr. Cazzaniga in “Thus spoke Bellavista” (1984) and in “The mystery of Bellavista” (1985), the hypochondriac Sergio in “A lot beautiful” by Carlo Verdone (1980) and above all the complexed Robertino in “Ricomincio da tre” (1981) by Massimo Troisi.

Precisely about Troisi, Scarpa in one of his latest interviews had said: