His role as Giorgio in De Sica’s film “Il Giardino dei Finzi Contini” is unforgettable: goodbye to the great Lino Capolicchio

A few hours ago the world of Italian theater and cinema learned the sad news of the death of one of the greatest actors the country has ever had. Lino Capolicchiofamous for having acted in many films directed by Pupi Avati and for having collaborated with Vittorio De Sica in the Oscar-winning film “The Garden of the Finzi Contini”, died at 78.

Yesterday evening, news spread that left all those who love cinema and theater dismayed. Lino Capolicchio, actor originally from Merano but living in Rome for many years, is died at the age of 78. The causes that led to the death are not yet known.

A extraordinary career his, which began in the theater, under the court of the great Giorgio Strehler at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan. She collaborated with him since 1964, acting in several prestigious works, such as Le Baruffe Chiozzotte by Carlo Goldoni or The Game of the Powerful by Shakespeare.

The film debut comes in 1968, when he starred in the film Escalation by Roberto Faenza. The following year he starred instead in Shame disgusting by Mauro Severino, Metti, one evening at dinner, scripted by a young Dario Argento and The normal young man of Dino Risi.

The greatest success of Lino Capolicchio

The most important movie in which he starred and which allowed Lino Capolicchio to receive many prestigious awards, was released in 1970.

Vittorio De Sica he hired him for the role of Giorgio, the protagonist of The garden of the Finzi Contini. The film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 1971 and subsequently, in 1972, the Academy Award for best foreign film. Instead, thanks to his interpretation of him, he won the Golden Lion as best actor at the Venice Film Festival.

Dozens of films of great quality and success in which the actor has starred since then. Very strong the linkpersonal and work, which he created with the great Pupi Avati.

Lino starred in several films directed by the director, such as The House with Laughing Windows (1976), The Strelle nel Fosso (1978), Noi tre (1984), Last Minute (1987) and the last: The Devil (Mr. Devil), in 2019.