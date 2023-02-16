The ranking of the best cheeses in the world, dominated by Italy, triggers the discussion on Twitter between the Italians and the French

Among the many Italian gastronomic excellences appreciated and recognized all over the world there are undoubtedly the cheeses that everyone envies us and tries to imitate. The recognition of these delicacies is not only popular and in these hours the important Italian excellence has been certified by theWorld Atlas of Traditional Cuisine TasteAtlaswhich has published the ranking of the best cheeses in the world.

8 Italian cheeses in the Top 10 — Italy, and this is no surprise at all, can boast well 18 cheeses among the first 50 selected from TasteAtlas, including well 8 cheeses among the top 10 positions. The absolute king? Obviously the Parmigiano Reggiano, followed by the spicy Gorgonzola and the Burrata. Just off the podium is Grana Padano and other positions also include Stracchino di Crescenza, Pecorino Sardo and Pecorino Toscano.

13th place for the first French cheese — An absolutely deserved record for Italy, the country most present in the top 50 positions of the ranking drawn up by TasteAtlas, but which has made another country turn up its nose a little, which prides itself on producing the most popular cheeses in the world : France. Position after position, however, to find the first cheese produced in France you have to get to 13th position, where Reblochon appears, followed in 14th place by Comté. And then there is still Italy with Pecorino romano, Bocconcini and Taleggio in rapid succession.

The irony on Twitter between France and Italy — The committee for the Lyon-Turin transalpine railway connection took care of it via Twitter to give prominence to the ranking, and to stir up the controversy a bit, which in its haste and perhaps with a pinch of envy confuses the Mexican flag with the Italian one, announcing that 9 Italian cheeses dominate the first 10 positions of the classic, when in reality in fifth place there is the Mexican Oaxaca cheese and in eighth position Queijo Serra da Estrela, a fine sheep's cheese produced in Portugal.

Oversight aside, the Twitter profile seems to question the honesty of the ranking: “Well, no one will agree and this ranking is in fact a bit dubious. What is certain is that France and Italy exchange almost 150,000 tons of (excellent) cheeses a year”.

The French went wild in the comments on that tweet, including those who blame the corrupt referee, those who recognize the Italians as better marketing skills than the Frenchwho defines the ranking laughable and who draws up their list of priorities giving more prominence to French products.