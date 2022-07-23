After the debut on Friday evening, with the Italian e-MTB titles celebrated by Martino Fruet and Anna Oberparleiter, the program of the Italian MTB Cross Country Championships in Valle di Casies (Bolzano) has reached its most anticipated day, the one that has seen in the competition the best Italian talents of the competitive categories: Juniores, Under 23 and of course Elite. An engaging and spectacular day, rewarded by the presence of many fans in spite of the variable weather, ended with the excitement of the home crowd, who was able to applaud the return to the highest levels of Gerhard Kerschbaumer, who returned to wear the jersey of champion Italian after three years in the very place that saw him catch some of his very first career successes. Kerschbaumer (Specialized Factory Racing) regained the title three years after the 2017-2018-2019 triptych. In the women’s field, the Italian title went to Martina Berta (Army Sports Center).