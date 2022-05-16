In Sicily on the route of Pergusa the racing cars and the drivers of the Italian GT Endurance Championshipof the Italian Prototype Championship he was born in Italian Historic Car Championship. Over 120 drivers and at least 80 racing cars animated theAci Racing Weekend City of Enna Trophywhich took place over the weekend from 13 to 15 May 2022.

In the Italian GT Championship have dominated the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of the VSR, which placed three crews in the top five. In GT Cup the victory went instead to the Ferrari 488 Challenge of the Coluccio-Mazzola crew.

Italian GT Championship results in Pergusa

The order of arrival of the first race of the Italian GT Endurance Championship held at the racetrack in Pergusa saw the domination of the green Lamborghini Huracan GT3 cars of the VSR, which occupied the first two places with Basz-Hites-Michelotto And Beretta-Liberati-Nemoto, while in third position they concluded Moncini-Guidetti-Cabezas behind the wheel of the Honda NSX GT3 of the Nova Race.

The start of the Pergusa race, valid for the Italian GT Championship

At the foot of the podium they classified Pijl-Guzman (Lamborghini Huracan GT3-Imperiale Racing), ahead of the third VSR crew, Cola-Moulinearly PRO-AMwho preceded the winners of the GT Cup class, Coluccio-Mazzola (Ferrari 488 Challenge).

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 VSR of the Basz-Hites-Michelotto crew

At the foot of the podium another concluded Lamborghinithat of Imperiale Racing with Pijl-Guzmanahead of the third Huracan VSR entrusted to Cola-Moulin and the BMW M4 GT3 by Comandini-Fascicolo-Nilsson.

Italian GT Championship race highlights in Pergusa VIDEO

Absolute tenths, and first of the GT3 AMconcluded the two hours of competition Magnoni-Di Fabiowith the second Honda NSX GT3 of the Nova Race in front of the Mercedes AMG GT3 of Pesce-Rappange (Antonelli Motorsport), third of the PRO-AM.

Italian GT Championship results GT Cup Pergusa

The victory of Luigi Coluccio and Rocco Mazzola at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge in the GT Cup PRO-AM, the class reserved for single-make configuration cars. The crew of the‘Easy Raceafter obtaining the best time in qualifying, he immediately jumped to the lead with Coluccio and stretched decisively over his opponents, even occupying the first absolute positions.

Victory in Pergusa for the Ferrari 488 Challenge (Coluccio-Mazzola) in the GT Cup

Ferrari victory also in AM with Buttarelli-Cossu-Bacci, in front of the Porsche 991 GT3 Cup Gen II of Locanto-Rodio-Pezzucchi and Lamborghini Huracan ST of Team Italy entrusted to Becagli-Castillo Ruiz-La Mazza.

Photo of the 2022 GT Pergusa Italian Championship

© PHOTOGALLERY: Fabrizio Viviani

