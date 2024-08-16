Alice Toniollithe young 19-year-old cyclist who was the victim of a bad fall during a race in Vittorio Veneto, is out of danger. Hospitalized in the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso, the girl remains in a reserved prognosis, but the worst seems to be over. This was confirmed by the general director of the Treviso hospital company, Francesco Benazzi, who specified:

“He is not in danger of life, but we will have to wait at least two or three days to release the prognosis.”

19-year-old cyclist Alice Toniolli out of danger: doctors are optimistic

The accident occurred last Thursday, during a cycling competition. Toniolli, a promising athlete in the world of cyclingsuddenly lost control of her bicycle. The impact was devastating, crashing into the wall of a small bridge on the left side of the road. The young woman suffered a serious head injury, multiple fractures to her ribs and a leg, as well as a slight cervical contusion.

The rescue was immediate. An ambulance quickly arrived at the scene of the accident, followed by emergency transport by helicopter to the hospital in Conegliano. Due to the worsening of her conditions, Alice was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Ca’ Foncello of Trevisowhere she is currently hospitalized.

The young woman’s condition has caused great concern among family, friends and cycling enthusiasts, but the latest news offers a glimmer of hope. Although the prognosis remains reservedthe fact that Alice is not in danger of life represents an important positive sign. Director Benazzi stressed that a few more days will be needed to evaluate the evolution of the cyclist’s conditions and determine the recovery time.

Meanwhile, the cycling world and the community of Vittorio Veneto are rallying around Alice’s family, expressing solidarity and closeness in this difficult moment. The young athlete has so far shown great determination and strength, qualities that everyone hopes will accompany her also in this arduous climb towards recovery.

