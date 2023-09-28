Italiano’s regret after the draw in Frosinone: the coach defends Nzola and hopes for Biraghi. On the flanks Fiorentina are in trouble
To the microphones of Sky SportsVincenzo Italiano analyzes the 1-1 draw in Frosinone with bitterness: “Regret? It’s what didn’t allow us to win this match today, if you direct it in the first half and materialize the myriad of scoring opportunities created. We created a lot, then the games remain open: it’s business as usual, but it’s been a while since we played with this vehemence and ability to create scoring opportunities. Atalanta and Sassuolo lost here, but I’m sorry they didn’t win. By playing so much and unlocking the center forwards, these games are won. Nzola? There’s no need to get nervous, neither he nor Beltran. It’s not a problem, sooner or later we’ll get them to score goals, they have to do something more trying not to get discouraged and have the obsession of scoring goals. They have to think about the team and work for the team, only then will they score. Discussion with Nico? I like this attitude, he was angry about the many goals and not having won. He means that the boy has the desire to win and do things well. —> READ THE RACE STATISTICS
How to replace Dodo? In that area we can only adapt a left-footed player, none of the central defenders can play full-back, from the start they don’t have the characteristics, the only solution is that of a right-back, Kayode he came from two games where he spent a lot but he entered well and has the ability of a mature player. Biraghi He has a bad sprain, let’s hope it’s nothing serious. Today there are two points lost, with this pace and this desire to win we may not be clear in the last 20 minutes, but if you don’t have the ability to close them out in Serie A you pay. Let’s start again from this performance” —> READ THE RACE STATISTICS
