To the microphones of Sky SportsVincenzo Italiano analyzes the 1-1 draw in Frosinone with bitterness: “Regret? It’s what didn’t allow us to win this match today, if you direct it in the first half and materialize the myriad of scoring opportunities created. We created a lot, then the games remain open: it’s business as usual, but it’s been a while since we played with this vehemence and ability to create scoring opportunities. Atalanta and Sassuolo lost here, but I’m sorry they didn’t win. By playing so much and unlocking the center forwards, these games are won. Nzola? There’s no need to get nervous, neither he nor Beltran. It’s not a problem, sooner or later we’ll get them to score goals, they have to do something more trying not to get discouraged and have the obsession of scoring goals. They have to think about the team and work for the team, only then will they score. Discussion with Nico? I like this attitude, he was angry about the many goals and not having won. He means that the boy has the desire to win and do things well. —> READ THE RACE STATISTICS