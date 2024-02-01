Production in Italy and non-production of Italian brands: two very different concepts that the Fim-Cisl car manager, Ferdinando Ulianohe also wanted to reiterate yesterday, on the eve of the Automotive Roundtable. “Enough with these controversies about the defense of Italian brands. It's a fake problem – his words which were reported by Repubblica – Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Urso should focus on the products assembled in Italy, not on what the logo is on the vehicle that comes off the assembly lines.”

Stellantis in the crosshairs

A clear stance against the government, in light of numbers that paint a rather clear picture of the situation linked to Stellantis: throughout last year, 751,000 vehicles including cars and vans were produced in the Italian factories of the Italian-French group, of which just under a third of non-Italian brands. Ulian himself brings out a striking example of his idea: “Over 32,000 examples of Dodge Hornet were produced in Pomigliano in 2023. We are talking about cars that they are not intended for the Italian and European markets“.

Appeal to the government

According to the union, the Meloni-led government should open a serious discussion with the top management of Stellantis, and in particular with the CEO Carlos Tavares. “The majority should press him on the models to be allocated to the Italian factories without thinking about the brand, on the guarantees for the related industries, on making the country's importance weigh within an industrial logic to return to producing 1 million cars – explains Uliano again – More than television comparisonsMeloni should receive Tavares and press him on this, not on the Italianness quota”.