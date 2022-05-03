The Italian car market is literally collapsed in April, with sales that decreased by 33% compared to the same month of 2021. The decline also affected the share of electric, which until a few months ago stood out from the crowd because they managed to increase their presence despite a sector in constant difficulty. The slowdown in the diffusion of green cars represents a further obstacle to the process of updating the Italian car fleet, which in the last five years has however made progress: between 2016 and 2021, in fact, in Italy the share of category cars Euro 6 inside the circulating park it went from 8.5% to 26.3%.

An increase that perfectly matches the decrease in the presence of older cars: the decrease in the Euro 5 category was contained to -1.5%, the decreases in the Euro 4, Euro 3 and Euro 2 categories were more sustained, respectively at -5.3%, -4.8% and -4 , 3%, while the share of Euro 0 and Euro 1 category cars decreased by 0.9 and 1%. In short, only Euro 6 cars have seen growth in the last five years, thus sending out encouraging signs. These, however, were promptly shut down by the Autopromotec Observatory, which dealt with the distribution of the data, and which reaffirms the updating process of the Italian fleet as its own. it is far from complete.

“The current market situation is likely to definitely slow down this processdue to severe delays in the production and marketing of new cars, due to the microchip crisis and the war in Ukraine – complains the Observatory – Therefore, the timely maintenance of cars in circulation becomes even more important, which on the one hand allows you to travel safely and on the other helps to limit consumption and emissions of harmful substances “. The problem of the obsolescence of the Italian car fleet has never been so topical, considering that the average age of the vehicles circulating on our roads it had never reached its current levels: from 2009 to the end of 2021 in fact it went from 7.9 to 11.8 years, well beyond that of the main EU countries.