The Italian car market starts 2023 with a plus sign. In fact, in January the registrations of new cars in our country increased compared to the same month last year: 128,301 units delivered in the first month of the year, up 19% compared to the 107,853 units sold in January 2022, which in turn had closed with a loss of approximately 20%. This data was released by Unrae, which however keeps its feet on the ground and confirm predictions for the full year equal to 1.4 million registrations.

As for the singles feeds, good growth was recorded in January 2023 for petrol and diesel: despite this, the former lost 0.8 points, to a 26.4% share, while the latter remained stable at a 19.1% share. LPG, on the other hand, gained a third of the volumes and rose to 10.3%, while methane stopped at just 0.2% of the market. The electrified segment deserves a separate mention: the rise of hybrids continued, recovering almost two points, rising to a 36.7% share, with 9.7% for full hybrids and 27.0% for mild hybrid, while the market share of fully electric cars collapsed, falling to 2.6% of the total. Lastly, plug-in hybrids did not disfigure, with a 4.7% share. As for the different segments on the market, sedans remained stable, while the growth of SUVs did not stop.

“The MASE decrees certainly go in the right direction for the transition to sustainable mobility, which, however, needs measures targeted also to the recovery of the market, starting with the inclusion among the beneficiaries of all legal entities without any exclusion and with full rather than halved bonuses and with the elimination of the price-cap thresholds for electric cars or, at most, providing for a single threshold at 50 thousand euros – commented the President of Unrae, Michele Crisci – A provision is still needed that extends the terms for completing Ecobonus bookings from 180 to 360 days and, in terms of charging infrastructurea push to speed up the process of the recent decrees on financing for the purchase and installation of charging stations by private individuals and condominiums which, to date, envisage very long implementation times is more urgent than ever”.