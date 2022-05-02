It rains in the wet for the new car market in Italy. Also to April 2022 the minus sign was inevitable, with a collapse of 33% compared to 2021. There are many factors why new cars do not sell, and according to Unrae, the National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives, the biggest one is related to the inaction of the government in office.

“The delay in the implementation decree for incentives, which still does not see the light, has weighed down the already significant collapse of the registrations market, which in April fell to 97,339 total units. Compared to April 2021 there are 48,000 fewer cars, equal to a decrease of 33%, the second negative record of the last 12 months. In the first four months, the volume of registrations reached 435,647 units, approximately 160,000 fewer than the corresponding four-month period 2021, with a loss of 26.5%“, Reports Unrae publishing the data for the past month. According to the Union, it is urgent to publish the Prime Ministerial Decree relating to incentives / eco-bonusesas citizens could only be waiting for that to try to lower the high costs of buying a new car.

“We hope – declared Michele Crisci, reconfirmed President of UNRAE for the next three years – that as soon as possible discuss how to change the original incentive system, including in the benefits also legal persons, an increasingly important category in the mobility market and, therefore, the driving force of the energy transition. Their exclusion from incentives, added to a tax treatment that already penalizes Italian companies and reduces their competitiveness in Europe, certainly does not help the country’s decarbonisation process.“. Unrae proposed to raise the percentage of VAT deductibility for company cars in mixed usecurrently at 40%, and to bring it to 100% on engines with CO2 emissions from 0 to 20 g / km, 80% from 21 to 60 g / km, 50% from 61 to 135 g / km.

Returning to the data, petrol and diesel they respectively lost 42.9% and 38.5% of registrations in April, reaching 27% and 21% of share. A heavy downturn this month also involves the LPG (-23.2%), at 7.4% of share (8.6% in the annual cumulative), while a dizzying collapse affects the methane which falls below 1% of share (0.9% in April and 1.1% in January-April). The share of electric carsin the month just 3.1% of the total (3.3% in the cumulative), while the PHEV (plug-in hybrid) held up with a 5.6% share in April and 5.1% in the first four months. The hybrid, albeit down in volume, they rose to 35% representativeness in April, with the “full” hybrids at 9.2% and the “mild” ones at 25.8%. In the cumulative, the hybrids cover 34.1% of the preferences.