Many Italians come to the campsite in Lido di Spina for peace and quiet. They are annoyed about a German tour operator setting up shop there – but the operator is against it.

Comacchio – It is not uncommon for locals in popular holiday destinations such as Italy, Croatia or Spain to complain about too many tourists. While thousands of Spaniards recently took to the streets of Mallorca to protest against mass tourism, Croatian cities are tightening their measures for holidaymakers. An Italian woman is now taking a different approach: on Facebook, she is giving vent to her frustration about the “invasion” of a German tour operator at the campsite in Lido di Spina.

German organizer “floods” campsite in Italy: resident complains on Facebook

The woman wrote her post on June 30 in a Facebook-Group, whose content revolves around the campsite “Spina Camping Village” on the Adriatic coast of Italy. The popular holiday destination is known for its pine forest, the mix of peace and entertainment and the long sandy beach. But as the Italian now writes, many of the campsite residents have now received surprising news – which has left some people bitterly upset.

“Without our knowledge, a ten-year contract was signed with a German company that literally flooded our area with a huge camp,” the woman writes. The camp is supposed to house “an incredible 100 young people for two months,” plus the educators. The Italian shares photoswhich show, among other things, a stage and several tents. “There are 36 tents scattered around, a huge kitchen and even a stage,” the angry campsite resident writes.

Many Italians seek peace and quiet at the campsite in Lido di Spina, surrounded by pine forest. Now they are complaining about the “invasion” of a German tour operator. © IMAGO / Jahnke

Italian woman complains about campsite’s contract with ruf-Jugendreisen – organizer speaks of structural change

A look at the pictures shows that the German tour operator is “ruf Jugendreisen”. The youth travel operator also writes on its website that people aged 14 or 16 and over can book a camping holiday at Lido di Spina in 2024. In response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA “ruf Jugendreisen” wrote that the campsite was undergoing a structural change that would appeal to other target groups in the future. “Of course this is a change for long-time campers, but this change had been in the offing for a long time,” said the tour operator.

The fact that the young people will now be cooking “200 sausages and sauerkraut at once” on the campsite for ten years during the summer months does not please the Italian. Recently, a camper complained about the “Invasion” of German tourists in Portugal.

“There is no peace”: Italian campsite full of young people in summer – not all of them enthusiastic

She is also not enthusiastic about the fact that the tour operator’s holidaymakers “will flock to the central toilets”, which are already in a bad state. Most residents chose the campsite in Italy “because of the wonderful nature and the peace and quiet”, among other things. The fear that this is now over is causing disappointment and anger. This also applies to other residents, as is clear from the comments.

An Italian woman writes that she has been coming to Lido di Spina for ten years. She never imagined that she would experience something like this. “They came to us overnight, without any warning. They started unloading kilos of boxes and various constructions… There is no peace,” the woman writes. She does not know how to explain to her son that the family will not be coming next year. “I am bitter, disappointed and feel like I have been ripped off,” she says.

Tour operator does not perceive “any negative voices” at campsite and assures compliance with the rules

The tour operator confirms to IPPEN.MEDIAThe young people must also “observe quiet at night, order and cleanliness”. Tour guides will be present to ensure compliance with the applicable rules. The stage will also face the sea so that “any noise will not radiate towards the neighbours”. In addition, the programme on the stage will only take place at certain times. During the construction on site, there have been “no negative voices or complaints” so far.

Another Italian, however, has a different view of the situation: he spent 17 years there and every year there were holiday camps. “It’s a campsite and the young people have rules and quiet times. I don’t remember anyone ever complaining,” he writes. (nbe)