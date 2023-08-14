Home page World

The growing cost pressure does not stop at the gastronomy. A small café in Italy responds with a creative idea.

Millesimo – A small café in the northern Italian municipality of Millesimo near Savona in Liguria became known throughout Italy overnight. Since last weekend, restaurateurs have been advertising a special price of just 70 cents for an espresso. But there is a catch: Only those who bring their own cup, spoon and sugar can take advantage of the offer. The idea sparked a debate online.

Italian café in holiday destination wants to continue offering affordable prices with the espresso idea despite high fixed costs

Although inflation in the euro zone fell slightly in July, at 5.3 percent it was still above the European Central Bank’s target of two percent. The high prices are noticeable in daily shopping – this is also becoming a problem for the catering trade. Almost two thirds of all catering establishments in Germany had already raised their prices last year, as reported by the industry portal Hogapage. The small café “Bottega del caffè” wants to counteract this development. With the unusual espresso campaign, they want to continue offering their customers affordable prices despite the increased fixed costs, it said. Anyone who has their own cup with them will only pay 70 cents instead of 1.20 euros.

“Our idea is a provocation, but we really apply the special prize,” the Venturino family of restaurateurs explained to a report by the South Tyrol news according to The café passes on the reduced water and electricity costs directly to its customers. The timing of the action is no coincidence: a restaurant on the Italian Riviera recently caused a debate because it charged two euros for an extra empty plate. For their part, the owners of Bottega del caffè took this as an opportunity to think about how they want to take the increased labor costs and food prices into account in their business. In the end, father Elio had noisy La Stampa then the brilliant idea, which not only brings sympathy to the café, but in any case a lot of attention.

Customers react to espresso plan in Italian holiday resort: “Then I’ll go to the coffee machine”

According to the café owners, some of the customers were so enthusiastic about the offer that they even photographed the receipt. The espresso from Bottega in Millesimo is definitely one of the cheapest in Europe. Apparently, the Venturino family’s idea is no exception. “There’s coffee near my house for 10 cents if you bring your own coffee,” a user reported under the post on Platform X (formerly Twitter). “Then I’ll go to the coffee machine,” was one comment. “Wow, what a service,” adds another user ironically. One commenter suggested that anyone who doesn’t feel like taking advantage of the offer could simply buy their own espresso maker for around 20 euros for the home.

Others certainly liked the idea. “I drink my coffee without sugar and spoon. I practically only need one of these pull-out camping cups!” one user thinks out loud and does the math. “30 cents a day, 72 euros saved a year” if regular customers only take advantage of the offer on working days and thus five times a week. In the Bottega del caffè, a conventional espresso including spoon, cup and sugar originally cost 1.20 euros – accordingly, the cost savings for regular customers would be 50 cents per working day and thus 120 euros per year.

