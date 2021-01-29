Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he sees conditions for the formation of a government based on the previous ruling coalition. TASS.

On Friday, the Italian leader held political consultations with representatives of various parties.

“During the consultations, I received assurances of the readiness of the political forces that supported the previous government. I consider it necessary to check these conditions in practice, ”he said.

It is noted that the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Roberto Fico, was instructed to study the conditions for creating a government that will enjoy the support of the parliamentary majority.

We will remind, at the beginning of 2021 in Italy there was a political crisis associated with the exit from the ruling coalition of the party “Living Italy” and its leader, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has officially announced his decision to step down. He has headed the cabinet since June 2018.