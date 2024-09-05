Italian Bus Industry, the Chinese are ready to enter to relaunch production

The former BredaMenarinibus, now Industria Italiana Autobus (Iia), is about to go through a crucial phase of its transformation thanks to the entry of a Chinese partner, ready to take a 25% stake in the company’s share capital, which is currently 98% controlled by Seri Industrial with the participation of Invitalia (2%).



According to Adolfo Urso, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the negotiation with the Chinese partner is already at a very advanced stage and includes an investment aimed at increasing the production of commercial vehicles. If initially there was talk of the China City Industrial Group (Ccig)one of the giants of the sector, another Chinese brand could eventually enter into a partnership with the Caserta-based group.

Lia’s current industrial plan, led by Seri Industrial, therefore includes a significant restructuring. Production will be concentrated in the plant in Flumers, in Campania, while the one in Bologna will be transformed into a research and development centre. In this context, the transfer of 77 workers from Bologna in Flumeri it also sparked a heated debate by the unions, who threatened an immediate strike.

Also, during the update table on Italian Bus Industry, the company reiterated that it wants to look with determination at the transition towards electric, increasing employment both in the research and development area of ​​Bologna, which will remain central to the company’s plans with the hiring of 60 new employees, with a further 180 workers joining in the production plant in Flumeri, in the province of Avellino.

The unions are particularly concerned about the impact of the arrival of the Chinese partner. They fear that the new participation could transform Lia into a vehicle for the marketing of Chinese buses to the detriment of national production. Fiom-Cgil has stressed that it is essential to maintain production at both sites, Bologna and Flumeri, and that any decision must guarantee respect for Italian production and work.

On the other hand, the ministry denies the concerns. According to Mimit sources, There is no intention to make Lia a vehicle for the marketing of Chinese buses. On the contrary, the industrial plan foresees an increase in the production of buses made in Italy, with a daily production that should increase from 1 to 5 vehicles.

With the news of the arrival of the Chinese, the title of the parent company Seri Industrial did not remain still, and celebrated with a rise of 3.85%, to 3.8 euros per share.