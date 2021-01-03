Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is ranked # 1 in the new Italian newspaper’s all-time goalkeeper rankings La Gazzetta dello Sport…

He displaced the Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin, who had been in the lead in the ranking for a long time, to the second line.

The 42-year-old Italian became a ten-time Italian champion with Juventus and won the 2006 World Cup with the national team.

Lev Yashin – Olympic champion in 1956 and European champion in 1960, the best goalkeeper of the XX century according to FIFA. In mid-December, France Football magazine named him the best goalkeeper in football history.

Yashin in 1963 received the Golden Ball, established by France Football as the prize for the best player of the year. The legendary Soviet footballer is the only goalkeeper to receive this award.