According to unconfirmed rumors arriving from Great Britain, the English police are investigating a double homicide in relation to the discovery of the bodies of Nino Calabrò and Francesca Di Dio, the day before yesterday at 2.10 pm, at Thornaby’s house on the west bank of the River Tess, in the county of Yorkshire, where he had settled to work in a local casino. His fiancée had gone to visit him for the holidays.



The mystery of Nino and Francesca: killed chasing the English dream ALESSANDRA RIZZO 23 December 2022

Also according to unconfirmed rumors, the young man arrested could be a roommate or a former roommate of Nino and would be of Sicilian origin. In a video posted by Francesca Di Dio on Instagram you can see Thornaby’s house where another Italian boy is together with the two boyfriends. The police who still do not speak of murder even if all the elements lead to believe that the young couple was murdered.

The girl’s mother: I want the body at home, we are desperate

«We are desperate, we never thought something like this could ever happen, my daughter was a cheerful, kind and very generous girl. She loved her boyfriend and had come here to England to find him and be with him and then she would be home soon. We are in England but we still don’t know anything from the investigators about what happened. We’re just going to talk to them and we’ll also meet with the boy’s parents.” She says it, reached by telephone from Ansa, Anna Niosi mother of Francesca. “I hope that what happened will soon be clarified – she adds – and that we will soon be able to return home with the body of my girlfriend”.





Messina communities in mourning: they were sunny young people

The pain and dismay remain strong in Montagnareale and Milazzo, in the province of Messina, the towns of origin of Francesca and Nino. The administrators announce that they will proclaim the city mourning. A sad Christmas. “We are very close to the family and astonished at what happened,” Salvatore Sidoti, deputy mayor of Montagnareale, the center where Francesca lived with her family, told AGI. «We are a small community – he continues – here we all know each other, we have seen the birth of the youngest children, grow up and become adults and therefore we are close to the family. Francesca was a smiling, sunny, beautiful and very sweet girl ».