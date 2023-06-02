Italian boat crash | Four died in a boat accident on Lake Maggiore – Why were 21 Italian and Israeli intelligence professionals on the boat?

A total of 21 professionals from Israeli and Italian intelligence services were involved in the boat accident that claimed four lives on Sunday. It has been speculated in the media that the business trip was connected to Russia or Iran.

2.6. 20:40

Last Sunday’s boat crash in Italy has raised questions about what 21 intelligence professionals were doing on a boat on Lake Maggiore.

For example, Italian newspapers write about it Corriere della Sera and Il Messaggero, Israeli television channel i24 and a British magazine The Guardian.

According to Monday’s preliminary information, three tourists and the boat’s skipper’s wife would have died in Turma. Later, two of the dead turned out to be employees of the Italian and one of the Israeli intelligence services.

From the beginning of the week, it was clarified that everyone on the boat was connected to the intelligence services. Eight of them served or had served the Italian intelligence service and 13 the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

The media describe the unclear case as reminiscent of a spy movie.

Corriere della Sera and Il Messaggero tell the scouts that they dined in casual clothes at the Il Verbano restaurant on the Piedmont side of the lake.

There is not much more precise information about the trip. The newspapers state that a large number of people raise doubts about the information-gathering operation. For example, Russian oligarchs and Iranian and Italian business connections have been suspected of being involved in the possible operation.

To the Russians according to Corriere della Sera, the Russian wife of the dead Italian skipper, who could have acted as a translator, refers to the investigations.

According to the magazine, a growing number of Russian oligarchs have arrived on the shores of Lake Maggiore, and the Russians have invested in expensive hotel projects in the Verbania area, for example. The newspaper also says that at least one oligarch who invested in the renovation of the seven-star hotel disappeared after the renovation was completed.

According to the newspaper, the intelligence professionals could have, for example, carried out inspections, shadowing, eavesdropping or raids.

Corriere della Sera and another Italian magazine La Repubblica also point out that Israeli intelligence professionals would probably have an interest in investigating the connections between Iranian and Italian companies.

According to the newspapers, the companies trade in, for example, drones used in war and other aircraft such as helicopters and airplanes.

La Repubblica claimed, citing its sources, that the intelligence professionals were involved in a secret operation aimed at preventing the illegal trade of strategic weapons.

of The Guardian according to the Italian police source has been skeptical of the media’s assessments of the events.

“Anyone can mean anything, like that the boat was threatened by aliens,” the source said, according to The Guardian.

The police emphasize that it was simply an accident caused by weather.

“I don’t see any big mystery other than that they hired a tourist boat to go on a boat trip in the first place on a beautiful day, maybe for a birthday – it’s not typical [salainen agentti] 007 operation,” the police say, according to The Guardian.