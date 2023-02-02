Few debuts were preceded by the clamor that aroused the arrival of Oscar Piastri in F.1. Last summer, the young Australian talent was at the center of a dispute worthy of umbrella gossip. Alpine believed they had him under contract, having promoted his entire career in the junior categories, and announced his promotion to starter for 2023. But Piastri himself denied it with a message on social media, who in the meantime had secretly signed with McLaren, an agreement later considered valid by the FIA ​​Commission called to settle a law firm affair.