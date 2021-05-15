17-year-old daughter of the Prince of Venice Vittoria of Savoy has been declared heiress to the throne in Italy. This is stated in the decree of the head of the dynasty, Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, reports The Independent.

The current head of the dynasty changed the law according to which women could not claim power. Now his granddaughter, 17-year-old Vittoria, is the first woman in a thousand years to take the throne. Now the girl lives in Paris with her mother and sister.

“This is the best gift he [дедушка — прим. «Ленты.ру»] could do for me, “- quoted by Vittoria edition.

Italy is a republic by its form of government. The monarchy was abolished 75 years ago due to support for Mussolini’s policies, but the fictitious royal family still exists. According to the British newspaper, Italians are not interested in the restoration of the monarchy.

