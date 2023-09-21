She locked herself in. the 2023 edition of IBF- Italian Bike Festival is growing. The international exhibition dedicated to the world of cycling and sustainable mobility which took place for three days on the Misano asphalt. World Circuit counted 53 thousand visitors, with an increase of 26% compared to 2022. The event, organized by Taking Off, with the support of APT Servizi Emilia-Romagna and Visit Romagna, thus confirms itself as a point of reference for enthusiasts , buyers and operators in the sector.

Exhibition and events

An expo area of ​​60 thousand square meters hosted the three-day event dedicated to the world of biking, urban mobility and cycle tourism, combining expo, product presentations, tests and entertainment, but also meet & greets with the great protagonists of the cycling world with meetings, conferences and in-depth talks, such as the preview of the “General States of the bicycle” which took place on 14 September before the official opening of the show.

Satisfied organization

All the satisfaction for the success of the IBF 2023 in the words of Fabrizio Ravasio, Lucrezia Sacchi, Francesco Ferrario of Taking off, the organizing company of the Italian Bike Festival: “We offer our partners an experiential concept of the event, a different way to put the brand in direct contact with the potential end buyer. We do this through free bike tests and presentations of the latest technological innovations and the promotion of cycle tourism through dedicated meetings promoted by tourist destinations”.

The Italian Bike Festival has an international scope

An international event that recorded a significant impact in terms of economic impact on the entire Romagna area. A balance beyond expectations, a strong signal for the over 300 exhibiting companies (representing over 600 brands) and which confirms how the Italian Bike Festival, also thanks to a unique location like the Misano World Circuit, is a constantly growing event , accelerator of an industry that has a positive impact on the reference market but also in terms of promotion of the territory: proof of this was the numerous widespread events, including La Gialla Gravel, La Gialla Cicloturistica, La Gialla GF Strada, and all the races for the youth sector. The appointment with the new edition is for the month of September 2024.