A.On the edge of the Namib desert I once met a young French man while cycling. That was five years ago. He had finished school, had put together a bike from found parts, had flown to Cape Town and made his way north. No expedition outfitter would have recommended such a thing to him, and in fact a rack post had just broken under the weight of the water supplies and his luggage. But a narrow iron pipe was enough and the strut was splinted.

He had the ideal bike. It consisted of the joy of discovery, the joy of freedom, the freedom that he had achieved and created on his own, and every morning it was new for him to set off. Of course he will have cursed it too, but let’s put it another way: He had the ideal bike for his age. Later, over the years, the interest in perfection grows as well – in cycling as in technology. It is a consequence of experience, but also of the advice that over time you get from orthopedists, knee surgeons or cardiologists.

“First get warm”

That’s how I came to Antonio Taverna and his workshop in Padua, on Via Tunisi, in a residential and commercial district from colonial times. My goal: a new bike, maybe my last before the age-appropriate electric bike. It should correspond to the sum of my experiences: stable even for rough terrain and for luggage, the mechanics so simple that I can repair them myself at any place, for the drive gear ratios like on mountain bikes and heavy gears like on racing bikes. It should be cobalt blue, cheerful or mysterious, depending on the light. And as in a kind of productive archeology, it should preserve something of the proletarian history of the means of transport. It should be primitive and considered.



“Create something that makes you happy”: That is the motto of Antonio Taverna, who stuck to the craftsmanship ethos of his father and grandfather.

Image: Marco Ramin





Antonio Taverna builds bicycle frames – a craft that he learned and taken over from his father Ferruccio and his grandfather Giovanni. And he builds them to measure. Taverna shows me the workshop. Raw tubes, machined tubes. Pipes that are being welded together with a silver alloy, colored crusty by the fire, colors like those from the craters of the Aeolian Islands, transitions of anthracite, bronze, gold, silver, gray and blue. A rough frame for a client in London. A fork in individual parts, the finished replica of a historical bike. A collection of frames of reference from the history of the workshop, including the racing bike that Antonio’s father Ferruccio built himself.

Then Antonio Taverna asks me to get on the bike. It looks a bit like a room bike, a spin bike, the geometry of which can of course be completely adjusted: frame height, frame length, the angles of the individual tubes to each other. Here the measure should be developed according to which the new frame is built. This will need time. On the one hand, Taverna finds my arms a bit tight at first, “after the long train ride,” as he says, “get warm first.” On the other hand, taking measurements is not just a mechanical thing. “A little empathy should come into play,” says the frame builder.