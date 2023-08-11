Two British tourists holidaying near Lake Como in Italy in June could hardly believe their eyes when they received the bill after having lunch in a bar. To their great surprise, they saw that the manager had charged them 2 euros extra to cut the sandwich they had ordered in half.

The two British tourists, whose identities are unknown, spent their holidays near Lake Como, in the northern Italian region of Lombardy. One afternoon they decided to have something to eat in Bar Pace in the municipality of Gera Lario. After lunch, the tourists of course received the bill, which was as follows: 7.50 euros for a vegetarian sandwich; 3.50 euros for a Coca-Cola; 1.50 euros for a bottle of water; 1.20 euros for a coffee and… 2 euros for ‘cutting the sandwich in half’.

“There were two of us and we asked for the sandwich to be cut in half so we could share,” writes the British customer in a negative review on TripAdvisor. “In the end we had to pay extra for that. Incredible, but true. I have never experienced this in Italy or anywhere in the world,” said the Briton. See also Norway says that resources from the Amazon Fund are again released to combat deforestation - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The lunch bill. © TripAdvisor (viceflavio)



‘Additional requests cost money’

The manager of the business, Cristina Biacchi, finds the bill no more than normal. “Additional requests cost money,” she told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “We had to use two plates instead of one, which doubled the time to wash them. We also needed two placemats. In addition, it was not just a sandwich: there were also fries. So it definitely took us more time to cut it in half,” it sounds.

Biacchi also emphasizes that the two Britons did not seem to have any objection to the surcharge. “Otherwise I would have taken that 2 euros off the bill,” she claims.

Bar Pace in Gera Lario, near Lake Como. © Google Maps



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: