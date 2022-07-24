CR Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:50



The Italian Coast Guard has carried out a major rescue operation in recent hours to save 674 migrants who were drifting in a fishing boat off the coast of Calabria, where five people have also been identified dead.

In the operation, which occurred on Saturday 124 nautical miles from the coast, three coast guard patrols, a merchant ship, and a unit of the Guardia di Finanza, the security body of the Ministry of Economy, were involved in rescue tasks. .

The Italian coastguards came to have to remove people from the water due to the situation of the fishing boat, initially sighted by a P72A maritime patrol of the Italian Navy, which made the first sighting, and a Frontex plane that followed the rescue. Part of the rescued migrants have begun to be transferred this morning to the ports of Calabria and Sicily.

The Italian coastguards have stressed in their statement that the last few hours “have been especially demanding” for the Coast Guard patrol boats, which had previously rescued, along with the ‘Diciotti’ boat, other migrants who were in boats in precarious conditions navigation, without determining the exact number.

In fact, the intervention of a helicopter that departed from the Catania Coast Guard air base was necessary to carry out the medical evacuation of a woman.