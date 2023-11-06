Dubai (Etihad)

The Air Sports Federation extends its deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his generous sponsorship of the “second and third rounds” of the “Hike and Fly” Championship in its second edition, and to Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his support. To the organizing committee, and his keenness to follow up on the ground all arrangements for the two rounds.

Italian Aaron Durgatti won the title of the second round of the first category, which was held in Ras Al Khaimah, retaining the lead after winning the first round in Dubai. Swiss Nicola Heringer came in second place, and Frenchman Reem Buzdel came in third.

At the amateur competition level, Iranian Mohsen Mansufi came in first place, South African Ben Hood Son came in second place, and Frenchman Challenge came in the third round. The Jabal Yans round in Ras Al Khaimah witnessed strong competition, especially in the amateur category, who outdid themselves.

Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Supreme Organizing Committee and Vice President of the Federation, said: “The Jens and Jess rounds enhance the chances of the tournament’s success, and he praised the efforts of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.”

Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi praised the technical level of the tour and the outstanding level and superior capabilities of the participating pilots in both categories, stressing that Ras Al Khaimah seeks to develop tourism and adventures, expressing his pride and pride in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah hosting two rounds in Jebel Yans and Jebel Jais in this tournament, which has the participation of pilots from 18 countries.

Sheikh Omar Al Qasimi thanked the Air Sports Federation for its efforts in organizing such tournaments that enhance sports tourism in the country, pointing out that everyone in the UAE works in the spirit of one team and complements each other.