Happy with the result, fed up with the attitude of the Viola fans. At the final whistle, Vincenzo Italiano was unable to fully enjoy Franchi’s explosion of joy for the qualification obtained by Fiorentina for the Conference League groups. In fact, the coach turned towards the grandstand pointing his finger at someone and making expressions that weren’t exactly friendly. The reason for this reaction, as told by the Italian himself after the match, would have been the constant criticisms that a fan would have addressed to him from the kick-off: “I don’t understand this attitude. We already have to fight with the opponents, if they even put our fans… I’m paid to coach and go on the pitch, I won’t add anything else.” The president Rocco Commisso, in the press conference, sided with the coach: “Unfortunately there was a stupid fan next to Italiano and he criticized him. This is not right, our coach should be encouraged, not criticized.”