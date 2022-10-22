Vincenzo Italiano is not there. He says it right away. At the first question to the microphones of Sky when they are shown the images of the goal of 4-3 and of Dzeko’s intervention on Milenkovic in the middle of the field: no whistle from Valeri, the action continues and the Bosnian throws Barella in depth. crosses for the postponement of Venuti on Mkhitaryan. “I don’t even know what to say – he explained bitterly – because the 4-3 was yet another dubious goal conceded. There is a half foul in our favor and for the umpteenth game we lose at the end. Ten seconds from the end. The regret is enormous: we had overturned it and recovered it. It would have been a prize for the boys. We are sorry and regret: we lose a race that I don’t deserve, but we go on. I repeat: Dzeko’s on Milenkovic was a foul. Nikola takes his position, Dzeko also throws his shirt and I hadn’t even seen him. It is not the first doubtful foul that costs us points, but we take note of it and move on. “

The episode between the two Slavs in full recovery was also a trigger for the tensions after the final whistle, when strong words had flown between the players who returned to the locker room and the benches. It certainly wasn’t a smooth ending. A Dazn if possible the Italian has increased the dose: “It is not the first time that we have been penalized by an arbitration decision and we are very sorry. I never argue with referees, but I can’t help but point out that we have lost several points due to dubious refereeing decisions. We continue to pay duty … This tonight was not even a dubious decision because 20 seconds from the end the referee, using common sense, had to whistle a foul. Milenkovic takes his position, Dzeko already pulls the shirt and pushes him. And instead Valeri didn’t whistle. Then we had to be better at falling back and not conceding the 4-3 goal, but if the action had been interrupted, we would have lost an incredible match ”. Having closed the discussion on refereeing, the Italian concluded by talking about the future: “Now we have to go back to winning the three points in the championship because the results influence, even if the performances have been positive. We went back to scoring with continuity between Europe and the league, but we suffer too many goals. We left 4-5 points on the road that we need to recover. Above all away because we have always had good performances at home ”.