Dozens of Italian films that made John Steiner famous even in the beautiful country: the actor died in California at the age of 81

The world of cinema and television have recently learned the sad news of the death of John Steiner. Born in Great Britain, he had found success in Italy, working and collaborating with many prominent personalities, such as Tinto Brass, Dario Argento, Carlo Verdone and many others. He was 82 and at the moment the causes of his death are not known.

Difficult days for the world of cinema and of acting in general practically all over the world. There are several great performers who died this week.

From Roberto Nobile, famous fictional actor such as Montalbano, Don Matteo and the Polizia District, to Bernard Cribbinsprotagonist of the famous TV series Doctor Who.

Then moving on to Mary Alicefamous for many films and for winning a Tony Award and an Emmy Award, and Nichelle Nicholsbest known for playing communications officer Nyota Uhura in the hugely popular Star Trek TV series.

This morning, then, the news spread of the death of Pat Carroll, famous above all for having lent her voice to the witch Ursula in the original version of The little Mermaid.

Who was John Steiner

Born in Chester, England, on January 7, 1941, Steiner approaches acting thanks to his studies at Royal Academy. The beginnings are at the theater, but after being there moved to Italy in the 1960sfinds success also and above all on the small screen and in the cinema.

The debut is dated 1967, when he starred in the film “Marat / Sade” directed by Peter BrookThen he took part in the film “My friend the devil” of Stanley Donenbefore acting for the first Italian film, “Tepepa” by Giulio Petroni.

Several illustrious collaborations in his Italian period. He shared the set, for example, with actors of the caliber of Vittorio Gassman, Sharon Tate, Orson Welles and Tomas Milian. Or even Barbara Bouchet and Lucio Fulci.

Prestigious and lasting, then, the collaborations with directors of the caliber of Tinto Brassfor which he starred in the film “Salon Kitty” in 1975 and in Paprika in 1991.

With Dario Argento he worked on the 1982 film “Tenebre”, while with Carlo Verdone in the films “Too strong” and “I due carabinieri”.