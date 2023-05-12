It was a thrilling final, between tests and missions that put the competitors to the test, but in the end it was the Italian Americans who won. Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore are the winners of the tenth edition of Beijing Express, which started in India and ended in Cambodia. Between ups and downs, an injury that risked forcing them to stop one step away from the final, Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore managed to beat the very strong Novelli Sposi Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta.