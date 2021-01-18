Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said that he had been vaccinated against coronavirus with the Russian drug Sputnik V, reports TASS…

The diplomat himself announced this during the conference “Important historical ties between Russia and Bari.”

According to Terracciano, after the vaccination he did not experience any side effects. In the near future, the diplomat intends to take a test to determine the level of antibodies in the body.

Also, the Italian ambassador said that attempts to politicize the topic of vaccination and the assistance provided during a pandemic are only regrettable.

Recall that mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Russia on January 18. It is free and voluntary.