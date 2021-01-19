Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano received the Sputnik V vaccine. Reported by TASS…

“I injected with the Russian vaccine announced in August – Sputnik V. I have not experienced any particular side effects, ”he said. According to Terracciano, he plans to take an antibody test.

In November, Terracciano announced that Italy would be able to negotiate with Russia on the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine only after it was certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “We are obliged to carry out the procedure through the EMA. We cannot decide, “I want this, I want that,” only through the EMA, “he explained.

A massive voluntary vaccination against coronavirus for everyone began in Russia on January 18, announced last week by President Vladimir Putin. Since December 5, Sputnik V has been available to doctors, teachers, social workers and citizens with chronic diseases.