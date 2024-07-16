Seventeen Italian amateur astronomers they reached the finals of the prestigious competition Astronomy Photographer of the Yearorganised by the Royal Observatory Greenwich. Their image spectacular, entitled ‘The Galaxy Eater’has caught the attention of many industry experts.

Italian Astrophiles: A Breathtaking Work

The work, created by the shared remote astrophotography group ‘ShaRa’portrays the Cg4 cometary globule. This particular object heavenlydescribed as “a complex of nebulosity and dust,” is located in the southern constellation of Puppis. Alexander Ravagnin, Venetian engineer and founder of the group, explains: “The ‘head‘ of the galactic worm is about large 1.5 light yearswhile the offshoot that follows the head has a length of about 8 light years.”

The group ShaRafounded by Ravagnin in 2022, joined forces to lease a Newtonian telescope from 500 mm of the service Chilescope. After collecting the data, the amateur astronomers They processed the raw files, voted on the best images, and merged them using PixelMath. This teamwork led to a result exceptional, selected among the 19 finalist images of the contest, chosen from thousands of submissions from all over the world.

Other finalist images

Among the images finalists some extraordinary works stand out, such as thetotal solar eclipse resumed in Australia in April 2023, the transit of the International Space Station in front of the moon and the Milky Way immortalized above an abandoned house in the Namibian desert.

