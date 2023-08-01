It had been “more than a year and a half” that Marco Lombardo, a collaborator of Progettomondo in Niger, had been “prepared for a coup d’état” and had received “instructions to keep enough water and diesel at home” , providing conditions of insecurity such as to avoid going out on the street. And now, that Lombardo is waiting to board the flight made available by the Italian government to return to Italy, he explains to Adnkronos that he has decided to leave because the projects he was working on ”are blocked, due to operational difficulties”. But also because ”the anti-French sentiment is felt more now” and ”being identified on the street as French can create a pretext for accidents”, explains the Turin aid worker.

About twenty Italian aid workers who have made the same choice as him and who will board the flight sent by the Italian government, explains Lombardo, saying that ”social and economic life” in Niamey has returned to ”relative normality’. But it is difficult to understand what will happen because there has been a backlash from France and the United States, which have gotten in the way of the intentions of the coup plotters”. We then need to see how ”civil society will behave, the demonstrations are already a symptom”.

In any case, continues the Progettomondo aid worker, it is ”a strange coup, a coup that proceeds very slowly. And something happens every day” even if ”Niger is more stable than neighboring countries, but not immune from regional shocks”.

With regard to the evacuation operations, Lombardo says from the Italian military base near the Niamey airport, ”everything is going quite smoothly and we are all quite calm. Everyone was offered the option to choose” and for aid workers like me the choices were dictated above all by the operational profile”. Engaged with the Veronese NGO Progettomondo for a couple of years now in a program to combat the threats of environmental change and socio-cultural conflicts, the aid worker said he ”welcomes with favour” the foreign ministry’s offer to repatriate. Because although ”the panic among us was not present, most of them decided to return because the situation is not legible”.

On the presence of the Russians, Lombardo says that ”for the moment we see them in the flags” and recalls that Niger ”hosts the largest military base on the continent, an Italian contingent of about 300 people and a French contingent that has repopulated the his ranks with the components of the operation completed in Mali”.