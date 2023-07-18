Eurispes, “Italian agriculture as a common good”

The daily news has brought some fundamentals of civil life back into the spotlight. Among many, the concept of law, the dependence of our model of well-being on the availability of electricity; the fragility of food self-sufficiency; the hiatus between this circumstance and the growth of national agri-food exports. Agriculture returns to the spotlight as a problem, an “issue” that generates numerous questions in an increasingly interconnected and dependent global economy. The research, starting from the assumption of “agriculture as a common good”, has set itself two objectives: to explore the contemporary meaning of the concept of the common good, in general and specifically the association with agriculture; measure the perception of agriculture as a common good in the main dimensions.

“Italian agriculture as a common good”. The results of the study

The results of the study, conducted through a series of interviews with experts and players in the sector, highlight some important indications:

– is solid aromantic idea of ​​the countrysideinspired by the iconographic canons of advertising;

– a totally idealized experience emerges: on the one hand, a solid perception of humanistic positivity; on the other, the awareness that the material well-being is the price to pay where one engages in agriculture;

– sensitivity to the theme of preservation of the natural ecosystem is strong;

– L’agriculture is central to the national economic formulaboth in the direct contribution to the life of citizens, and in the indirect forms of landscape assets, where, however, the theme of land privatization and the presence of multinationals is present in a constant problematic backlight;

– struggling to establish itself the idea of ​​aagriculture adherent to technological mantras of contemporaneity:

– the idea of ​​an activity anchored to the traditional methods only positive view;

– the place where you live seems to influence the attitude towards direction of investment in agriculture: citizens focus on sustainability issues, in the countryside they look at productivity and innovation

Italian agriculture and its contribution to the economy

Agriculture is considered a key part of the economy by around 86% of respondents, but it does not generate many jobs for 53.6%, and it is not considered modern and innovative in 43% of cases.

Furthermore, agriculture does not seem to absorb too many public resources (55.8%) while it does perceives largely in the hands of multinationals (71.5%).

THE young (18-24 years) declare themselves convinced (91.9%) that theagriculture be one fundamental part of the economy and that it is, however, increasingly in the hands of multinationals (81%).

The over 35 years old they are more convinced that agriculture is not very modern and innovative is that you don’t generate many jobs.

how longThe context in which one lives is a discriminating variable concerns public resources: 60.2% of those who live in an urban context are little and not at all in agreement with the fact that agriculture absorbs too many public resources while those who live in a rural context declare themselves (52.6%) a lot or quite agree.

89.7% of who lives in Northern Italy believes that theagriculture be a part fundamental of theeconomy.

Furthermore, who lives in Northern and Central Italy believes more thatagriculture absorbs too many resources public (48.3% and 49.1% respectively) compared to those who live in the South or on the Islands (36.2%).

