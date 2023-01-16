Italian actress and sex symbol of European cinema Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Died Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who was called the sex symbol of European cinema and style icon of the 1960s. This is reported by the news agency ANSA.

The actress died at the age of 95. The cause of her death is unknown.

A few months before her death, the actress broke her hip

In September 2022, Lollobrigida ended up in a hospital in Rome after falling in her own home. She was diagnosed with a displaced hip fracture that required an operation that lasted just over an hour. Then the doctors said that it was not known when the actress would be able to move independently, but noted that her condition did not cause any concern. Despite her age and heart problems, Lollobrigida survived the operation well.

Lollobrigida ran for the Italian Parliament in 2022

In mid-August last year, it became known that the artist decided to run for the Italian parliament. The 95-year-old celebrity announced her candidacy from the political entity Sovereign and People’s Italy. At the same time, she was off the list and hoped to overcome the three percent barrier that exists to get into the body. Lollobrigida’s nomination was promoted by lawyer and former prosecutor Antonio Ingroia.

ANSA reportedthat in the end the actress failed and scored only one percent in the electoral district of Lazio. This is not the first such case, since the actress was nominated for elections to the European Parliament in 1999. Then she managed to collect only 10 thousand votes, and therefore she did not go to the legislature.

At the same time, politics was not the only interest of Lollobrigida. In addition to film, she was also involved in photography and charity work, collaborated with UNESCO and UNICEF.

The last years of the actress’s life were overshadowed by litigation.

In recent years, Lollobrigida has been in the media not so much because of her contribution to cinema, but because of high-profile legal scandals. So, in 2021, the star sued her son Milko Skofic, in order to independently control her property worth about 40 million euros. Skofich, in turn, accused his mother’s assistant Andrea Piazzolla of cheating. In his opinion, he profited from the star for many years. Against this background, the son of Lollobrigida obtained a court decision, according to which she can use her money only for everyday expenses. The actress called what is happening a humiliation. “At my age, I should have peace, but I don’t have it yet. I have the right to live and die in peace, stated she is in an interview.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida takes a bubble bath in a scene from her new film, Anna of Brooklyn, filmed at the Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy on December 5, 1957. Photo: Walter Attenni / AP

In 2016, Gina also sued businessman Javier Rigo Rafols. She claimedthat he fraudulently registered their marriage in Barcelona in order to gain access to her fortune.

Gina Lollobrigida was considered a legend of Italian cinema

Lolobrigida began acting in films at the age of 20. Then she appeared in episodic roles in such films as Love Potion, The Crime of Giovanni Episcopo, Pagliacci and Mad About Opera. In 1947, she received third place in the Miss Italy contest, and five years later she starred in one of her main films – she got the role of Adeline Lafranchises in the film Fanfan Tulip. Thanks to the success of the film, which received prizes at the Cannes and Berlin film festivals, Gina Lollobrigida was noticed in Hollywood. Her first American film was Shame on the Devil, with Humphrey Bogart as her partner. This work was followed by Never So Few with Frank Sinatra, Solomon and the Queen of Sheba with Yul Brynner, and Come September with Rock Hudson.

By that time, in her native Italy, Lollobrigida had become one of the most popular actresses. She starred in such European films as “Night Beauties”, “Provincial”, “Bread, Love and Fantasy”. In 1956, Jean Delannoy invited Lollobrigida to play the lead role in the film based on the novel by Victor Hugo Notre Dame Cathedral – subsequently her screen embodiment of the image of Esmeralda was repeatedly called the best. Among other outstanding roles of the actress are “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World”, “Stormy Sea”, “Imperial Venus”, “King, Queen, Jack”.

Gina Lollobrigida is an officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, as well as a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor and an officer of the Order of Arts and Letters. In 1995, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival presented her with an award for her outstanding contribution to world cinema.