Italian Navy captain Walter Biot, accused of spying for Russia, was caught shooting secret documents. It is reported by the newspaper Il Messaggero.

According to the newspaper, the investigators have three videos confirming the guilt of the suspect. They show how Biot photographs more than 180 papers with his mobile phone.

The prosecution alleges that the spy allegedly tried to transfer nine highly classified documents and 47 secret photographs of NATO military equipment to Russian intelligence. Biota’s defense, in turn, claims that he did not have access to classified information.

On April 1, it was reported that the Russian diplomat with whom the Italian naval officer who was arrested for espionage allegedly communicated was a GRU officer Dmitry Ostroukhov. The name of the Russian was revealed by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. According to the newspaper, he was one of a dozen intelligence officers at the Russian embassy.

Ostroukhov allegedly worked with Biot since December 2020. The captain handed over to the Russian side at least three consignments of stolen documents, the newspaper said.

On March 31, Italy expelled two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission. Local authorities claim that the country’s naval officer and an employee of the Russian embassy in Rome were detained on espionage charges. It is alleged that on March 30, the captain of the Italian fleet allegedly handed over secret documents to the Russian military in exchange for 5,000 euros.